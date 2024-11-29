Malkangiri: A Maoist with a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on her head was arrested in Odisha’s Malkangiri district Friday, police said.

Anti Madvi alias Lakey (29), a member of the Uday Protection Team, was wanted in a number of criminal cases, they said.

She is a native of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, they added.

She was apprehended in the Kurti jungle in the MV-79 police station area, said DIG (South-Western Range) Niti Shekhar.

She was involved in nine incidents of gunfight with security forces in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh between 2018 and 2021, Shekhar said.

