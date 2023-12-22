Chaibasa (Jharkhand): Members of the banned CPI (Maoist) blew up a portion of railway tracks in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, disrupting train services on the Howrah-Mumbai route for several hours, police said Friday.

The incident occurred late Thursday night between Mahadevsal and Posoita railway stations, around 150 km from the state capital Ranchi, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Sekhar said.

“Security has been tightened in the locality. The repair work on the railway tracks has been started from early morning,” he said, adding that Maoists also put up banners and posters in the area.

South Eastern Railway’s Chakradharpur Division Assistant Commercial Manager Vinit Kumar told PTI that train operations in the division resumed around 8.15am Friday.

“Information about damage to the third tracks between Mahadevsal and Posoita section was received in divisional headquarters at 11.47pm Thursday. Tracks of around two to three metres were damaged in the blast by unidentified persons,” Kumar said.

Immediately after the incident, the train services were controlled in the Chakradharpur division, he said.

According to Kumar, the railway authorities would soon issue a release about the number of trains halted and cancelled due to the incident.

Notably, the banned outfit has been observing ‘protest week’ from December 16 and had called for a Bharat bandh Friday.

