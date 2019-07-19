Malkangiri: Maoists killed two persons in Birabaram village under Ralegada panchayat in this district suspecting them to be police informers.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday in the village that sits on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.

The deceased have been identified as Bhaskar Rao and Sati Babu.

Sources said, a group of armed rebels swooped down on the village in the night, dragged the duo out of their houses and thrashed them. Later, accusing them of being police informers, they shot them down.

Before leaving the spot, the ultras of Malkangiri-Koraput-Vizag (MKV) Border division left a few posters near the bodies asking people to refrain from cooperating with the police, else suffer similar fates.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies for postmortem. Further investigation is on.

PNN