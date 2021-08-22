Nabarangpur: Opposing the construction of a dam on Tel River, the Maoists Sunday blocked the Jhrigaon-Chandahandi road in Nabarangpur district.

Locals Sunday morning found the road being blocked with trees. They also found posters and banners put up by the Red Rebels wherein they have opposed the construction of the dam on Tel River.

They immediately informed the police about the incident. Later police reached the spot, seized the posters and banners and cleared the road for traffic.

The cops said they are keeping a close tab on the situation.

However, the local people are in fear, apprehending a backlash from Maoists.

Notably, Tel River is a tributary of Mahanadi. On completion, the Tel Integrated project near Chandahandi — to be built at a project cost of Rs 1146 crore — will supply water to 10,000 acres of agricultural land and produce 20 MW power.

PNN