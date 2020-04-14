Mumbai: The Marathi show Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar: Ek Maha Manav Ki Maha Gatha has been dubbed in Hindi and will premiere on BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary Tuesday.

Ambedkar was the architect of the Indian Constitution and the show narrates the story of the man who dedicated his life to eradicate social inequality in India.

Actor Sagar Deshmukh, who essays Ambedkar in the show, said: “I was honoured and blessed to get the opportunity to play such an iconic character. The man who has done so much for the country in terms of removing untouchability, changing the working hours, support in women empowerment, a renowned scholar and much more.”

“It took a lot of efforts to get into the skin of the character. The efforts paid off when the audience liked my work. The show is dubbed in Hindi and will be coming on Star Bharat. I am nervous and excited again. I hope the audience will share the same love and support.”

The Marathi version had premiered last year on Star Pravah. Now, it’s coming in Hindi on Star Bharat.

“Babasaheb was a great social reformer, educationist and politician. The show has done well previously in Maharashtra and hence we at Star Bharat, felt that a story so inspiring deserves to be told to a larger set of audience across the country,” said a Star Bharat Spokesperson.

Produced by Dashmi Creations,