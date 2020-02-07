Marigold flowers are used in households for decorating as well as for Puja. Apart from this, you will be surprised to know that this flower which gives fragrance can easily overcome many problems related to face. Marigold has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which can help in eradicating wrinkles, pimples etc. Today we will tell you some other benefits of the flower.

Warts which caused on the face can be removed very easily with marigold flower. For this, you have to grind the petals of the flowers and make a paste and apply it on it continuously for 15 days. You will see the astonishing benefits.

Marigold flower contains nutrients that can reduce the extravagated oil on the face. For this, just soak the marigold flower petals in a cup of warm water for 10 minutes. Filter it and clean the face daily with cotton. This water acts as a natural skin tonner. Along with this, this water can give relief from wrinkles and stains.

Properties found in marigold flower can clean minor wounds. Its water or paste helps in quick recovery of injuries and growth of new tissues. Also, reduces the risk of skin infection.

Marigold flower has the ability to reduce acidity, constipation, pain and can eliminate the problems associated with indigestion. For this, you need to boil a cup of water and put the flower petals in it and cover it for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, filter and drink this water.