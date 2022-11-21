Mumbai: Market benchmarks fell for third day running Monday and ended nearly 1 per cent lower amid weak trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 518.64 points or 0.84 per cent to settle at 61,144.84. During the day, it tumbled 604.15 points or 0.97 per cent to 61,059.33.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 147.70 points or 0.81 per cent to end at 18,159.95.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Wipro and Tata Steel were the major laggards.

Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Power Grid were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower, while Tokyo settled higher.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the negative territory in the afternoon trade. Wall Street had ended higher Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.91 per cent lower at USD 86.82 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 751.20 crore Friday, as per exchange data.