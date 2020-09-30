Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) Wednesday opened on a positive note.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 38,068.89 points touched a high of 38,080.08 points. The Sensex touched a low of 37,901.05 points.

Tuesday the Sensex closed at 37,973.22 points.

The Sensex is trading at 37,945.35 points down by 34.78 points or 0.09 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,244.45 points after closing at 11,222.40 points.

The Nifty is trading at 11,228.20 points in the morning.

