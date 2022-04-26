Mumbai: Benchmark indices rebounded sharply Tuesday after falling for the past two sessions, with the Sensex rallying nearly 777 points, helped by buying in index major Reliance Industries and recovery in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 776.72 points or 1.37 per cent to end at 57,356.61. During the day, it rallied 862.35 points or 1.52 per cent to 57,442.24.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 246.85 points or 1.46 per cent to finish at 17,200.80.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, PowerGrid, Titan, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, SBI, Bharti Airtel and HUL were among the major gainers.

In contrast, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Maruti and TCS closed with losses.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul settled in the green, while Shanghai ended lower.

Markets in Europe were also trading in the green in the afternoon session.

Stocks in the US had ended with gains on Monday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.75 per cent to USD 101.55 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth a net Rs 3,302.85 crore Monday, according to stock exchange data.