New Delhi: Legendary Indian boxer M.C. Mary Kom has issued a legal notice through her lawyer Rajat Mathur, strongly denying recent rumours about her personal life, including her relationship status and separation from her husband, Onkholer (Onler) Kom.

The notice confirmed that the London Olympic Games bronze medallist Mary Kom and Onler Kom are no longer married. They officially ended their marriage through mutual consent under Kom customary law December 20, 2023. The separation was finalised in the presence of both families and community elders. The boxer has decided not to speak further on the matter, calling it a closed chapter in her life.

“Ms. M.C. Mary Kom and Mr. Onkholer (Onler) Kom are no longer married and they have finalised their divorce by mutual consent under KOM CUSTOMARY LAW December 20, 2023, in the presence of both family members and leaders of the clan as the adjudicating authorities,” read the letter issued by Mary Kom’s lawyer Rajat Mathur.

Earlier this month, media reports claimed that Mary Kom and her husband Karung Onkholer are separated, also claiming that no divorce proceedings have been initiated yet.

The legal notice also rejected all rumours linking Mary Kom to Hitesh Choudhary. It clarifies that Choudhary works with Mary Kom only in a professional capacity as a business associate and chairman of the Mary Kom Boxing Foundation. Any talk of a personal relationship between the two has been categorically denied.

Mary Kom has requested privacy during what has been described as a challenging time in her life over the past two years. She has appealed to the public, media, and well-wishers to give her the space she needs.

“During this difficult hour, my client requests her friends, fans, and well-wishers to kindly give her the space and privacy she needs to navigate this difficult time. This notice serves as a formal request for all media outlets, in all forms, to refrain from making baseless speculations about my client,” the letter added.