Mumbai: Ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta seems to be having a gala time with her little baby girl, Matara, in the Maldives.

The designer has a sneak peek into her mommy-daughter time as they indulge in the luxuriousness of the property.

Sharing a series of sun-soaked pictures, Masaba took to her social media account and highlighted her sweet little escape to the island.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

She wrote, “A little sweet escape cos we’re island girls at heart,” further adding a crab and reg heart emoticon.

In the first picture, Masaba is seen standing with her little baby girl in her arms, under a palm tree on the beach, both dressed in beachwear.

In another picture, Masaba gave a sneak peek into her luxurious vacation and her unwinding at every bit.

From coffee to ice teas, Masaba also gave a glimpse of her lavish spread of food.

Masaba’s husband and actor Satyadeep Mishra also took to his social media account and shared his version of the vacation.

He wrote, “When holidays become all about making sure that your toddler’s sleeping, waking and feeding routine doesn’t get disturbed….. And your happiness as parents is so completely linked to your child having a fantastic time! On a brief getaway with my girls.”

Talking about Masaba and Satyadeep, the couple tied the knot in January 2023 and welcomed their baby girl in 2024.

For the uninitiated, Masaba Gupta is the daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta.