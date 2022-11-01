Mumbai: Celebrity fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta Tuesday announced that she will be soon coming out with her podcast.

The 32-year-old designer shared the news about venturing into audio storytelling format on Instagram.

“What? Me? A podcast? #HearMeInANewLight,” she captioned the post.

Gupta is yet to share the details of the podcast, including the platform where it will debut.

The couturier forayed into acting in 2020 with the Netflix series “Masaba Masaba”, which also features her mother, veteran actor Neena Gupta. The second season of the show was released in July this year.

The actor also starred in streaming service Prime Video’s anthology series “Modern Love Mumbai”.