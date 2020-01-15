New Delhi: Komal Sharma, an ABVP-affiliated student, identified by the Delhi Police as one of the masked attackers seen in viral images captured at JNU January 5 appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) today.

The 20-year-old student of Delhi Univeristy’s Daulat Ram College claimed to be innocent. She was identified by name in multiple news reports and Twitter users.

The left student groups have much to answer for what happened before Jan 5 in JNU; but now more evidence of the ABVP involvement in the 5th Jan attack in which even faculty were not spared. Komal Sharma haazir ho, or is she also now not ABVP? https://t.co/9hIc54JPCa — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 11, 2020

She has been asked to join the police probe, but hasn’t done so yet. Based on Sharma’s complaint, the NCW has asked Delhi’s police chief, Amulya Patnaik, to give it a status report within seven days.

A masked mob that Komal Sharma is said to have been a part of ran amok inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus last Sunday, leaving several people injured and sparking angry protests on campuses across India.

The RSS student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) continues to deny it was involved and blames the Left.