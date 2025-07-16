Bhubaneswar: A large-scale protest erupted in Bhubaneswar Tuesday as diverse democratic, political, and rights-based organisations came together to oppose the mining lease granted to Vedanta in the ecologically sensitive Sijimali region of Odisha.

Protesters accused the state government of suppressing local opposition and enabling corporate exploitation at the expense of tribal communities and the environment.

Demonstrators demanded the revocation of the mining lease to Vedanta, citing a lack of consent from the Gram Sabha, a violation of constitutional and legal safeguards protecting Adivasi (tribal) rights.

They condemned ongoing state repression, which includes the alleged filing of false legal cases against activists and the use of force to curb democratic dissent.

The protest saw participation from numerous organisations, including Basti Suraksha Manch, Chashi Mulia Samiti, Jan Adhikar Manch (Odisha), Akhil Bharatiya Janmanch, Democratic Rights Protection Organisation, Campaign Against False Cases, Lokshakti Abhiyan, Jeevan-Jibika O Paribesh Suraksha Abhiyan (Puri), National Youth Organisation, among others.

Speakers and activists emphasised that Adivasis, Dalits, and poor rural communities in the Sijimali area are under threat of displacement, with their land, water, forests, and livelihoods at risk due to mining operations.

They also voiced support for the grassroots movement led by Maa Mati Mali Suraksha Manch in the affected regions of Kashipur (Koraput district) and Thuamul-Rampur (Kalahandi district).

Leaders from various leftist parties, including CPI (ML)-Liberation, CPI (ML), CPI (ML)- Red Star, Forward Bloc, and CPI, lent their support, condemning what they described as the state’s alignment with corporate interests over constitutional rights and environmental justice.

Protesters vowed to intensify the movement unless the government withdraws the lease and ceases all repressive actions.

