Berhampur: Police Thursday detained six suspects, including the mastermind, from outside the state in connection with the gruesome murder of advocate and BJP leader Pitabas Panda in this city of Ganjam district.

Investigators said they have identified the mastermind behind the plot, and the murder has links outside of the state. Sources said police analysed footage of more than 100 CCTV cameras and dump data analysis to trace the shooter and other conspirators. Six people, including the suspected mastermind and the gunman, have reportedly been taken into custody. The men are believed to be from Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.

Investigators learned that a youth from Bihar allegedly shot Panda at point-blank range. A police team that travelled to the other states returned to Berhampur Thursday. The detained suspects are being questioned at different locations, and police sources indicated that the case may be cracked very soon. Panda was shot dead on the night of October 6, during Kumar Purnima festival.

In the days that followed, police rounded up more than 70 people from the city and district, including political leaders, police personnel and suspected mafia figures and interrogated them in this connection. Investigators also examined a year’s worth of call data records from Panda’s mobile phone to identify who had contacted him and what was discussed. During preliminary questioning, police gathered several important leads. Family members earlier told police that Panda had no known personal enmity with anyone.

Investigators, however, began to suspect a contract killing and collected mobile tower data from Berhampur and some other states to track suspects. Police officials said advanced investigative techniques were used to identify and trace those involved in the high-profile crime.