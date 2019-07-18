Bhandaripokhari: A truck transporting matchboxes accidentally caught fire and went up in flames near Chhatabar chowk on NH-16 under Bhandaripokhari police limits in Bhadrak district late Wednesday night.

According to locals, the cargo truck caught fire due to technical snags while it was on its way towards Bhadrak from Panikoili side.

On being informed, Bhandaripokhari police and Fire station personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames after firefighting till 7:00am Thursday.

PNN