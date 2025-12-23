Bhubaneswar: Marking the birth anniversary of legendary mathmatician Srinivasa Ramanujan, the Bhubaneswar Regional Science Centre (RSC) celebrated National Mathematics Day with great enthusiasm by organizing Mathmagic Fest–2025 Monday.

The event aimed to highlight the importance of mathematics in everyday life and to inspire young minds to explore the subject creatively.

The festival featured a variety of engaging activities including an exhibition and contest of mathematical models, activity-based mathematics stalls, and a mathematics quiz.

A major attraction of the event was the mathematics exhibition, where students from schools across Odisha showcased innovative models, games, and mathematical concepts.

A total of 77 projects were exhibited, comprising 31 projects in the Junior category and 46 projects in the Senior category, reflecting originality and innovation by young students from different parts of the state.

Several prominent organizations actively participated in the fest, including NIST University, Vidya Bharati Shiksha Samiti, Odisha, Samanta Chandrashekhar Vigyan Club, Balasore, Curiblox Kreng Education Pvt. Ltd., and The Book Point, Bhubaneswar, contributing through interactive demonstrations and educational resources.

The RSC, Bhubaneswar also showcased its initiatives through an activity-based stall and a popular ‘Make & Take’ corner.

The festival was inaugurated by Tarakant Nayak, Professor of Mathematics, IIT Bhubaneswar.

A motivational talk on mathematics was delivered by Subas Chandra Rauto, Instructional Leader & Mentor (Mathematics), KIIT International School, Bhubaneswar, inspiring students to develop a deeper interest in the subject.

The Valedictory Function was graced by Hadibandhu Patnaik, Former Principal of Sailabala Women’s College, Cuttack, along with other dignitaries including Subas Chandra Rauto and Kapil Jain, Project Coordinator, RSC Bhubaneswar.

During the ceremony, all meritorious participants were felicitated with prizes and certificates in recognition of their outstanding efforts.

The successful organization of Mathemagic Fest–2025 reinforced the role of mathematics as a powerful tool for understanding the world and nurturing scientific temper among students.