Bhubaneswar: The CBI arrested another accused from Bihar in the sensational police SI recruitment scam case.

The accused has been identified as Amit Bharati, who was apprehended from Bihar.

According to sources, the arrest comes after extensive questioning to the prime suspects Shankar Prusty and Suresh Nayak in custody, which helped the investigating team to accumulate crucial Intel.

Based on the information, the investigating team traced out Bharti and arrested him from Bihar.

It is suspected that Bharti had a crucial role in cross-border operations, coordination or communications linked to the recruitment scam.

During the probe, the investigating team had questioned an SP-rank OPRB officer and summoned three board members.

It is to be noted that November 1, the mastermind behind the scam Shankar Prusty was arrested from Nepal-Uttrakhand border while trying to flee from the country.

Besides, the CBI also arrested several people including middlemen, a police constable and others for their involvement in this high-profile recruitment scam.