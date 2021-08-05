Cuttack: Matric offline examinations conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha which started July 30 came to an end Thursday. The evaluation process will begin August 11.

The evaluation will be conducted at nine centres in seven districts including Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nayagarh and Puri, with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. It will continue for three days.

In view of the pandemic, the BSE had cancelled the examination and awarded marks to the students based on an alternative assessment system developed by the Board.

However, some students were not happy with the numbers they had been awarded. For them, the offline examination was conducted.

A total of 15,155 students had appeared in the offline examinations. Of them, 6,596 students had appeared in High School Certificate (HSC) examination, 8,493 for State Open School certificate examination and 66 for Madhyama examination. The examinations were conducted across 504 centres.

