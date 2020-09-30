Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education will start the evaluation of Matric Supplementary and the Second Odisha State Open School (OSOS) Certificate papers will begin October 5.

Issuing a notification the BSE said that 3,531 teachers have been appointed for the evaluation of answer sheets.

The board has made arrangements at 12 centres for the evaluation of matric supplementary examination. The appointment letters of the teachers for the evaluation of the exam papers are uploaded on board office website: www.bseodisha.ac.in.

The selected teachers will be handed over the appointment letters by the headmasters of the concerned schools who will relieve them for evaluation duty.

The teachers have been asked to report at the respective centres at 10 am October 4 while the evaluation will begin from October 5.

Besides this, the Board said that the evaluation of the OSOS Certificate papers will also begin October 5 at seven centres.

The Board authority said that the result for the Matric Supplementary and the Second OSOS Certificate papers will be announced by the last week of October.

PNN