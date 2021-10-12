Sharjah: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Glenn Maxwell has hit back at online trolls for abusing him and his teammate Dan Christian and his pregnant partner Jorgia Dunn after their team lost the IPL 2021 eliminator match to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Monday night.

Sunil Narine starred with the ball (4/21) and bat (26 runs) as KKR beat Virat Kohli-led RCB by 4 wickets in Eliminator of the IPL 2021 in Sharjah.

RCB’s four-wicket loss and ouster from the ongoing edition of the Indian Premium League prompted a wave of online abuse on the social media.

A disheartened Maxwell, who was the most successful player for RCB this season with 513 runs, slammed the trolls, calling it ‘absolutely disgusting’.

“Great season by RCB, unfortunately we fell well short of where we thought we should be. Doesn’t take away from an amazing season. Some of the garbage that has been flowing on social media is absolutely disgusting,” Maxwell wrote in a post on his Twitter handle.

“We are human beings who are giving out (our) best each and every day. Try being a decent person maybe instead of spreading abuse,” he added.

However, the star Australian all-rounder also acknowledged the real fans and thanked them for their love and support during RCB’s journey this season.

“Thank you to the REAL fans that shared love and appreciation for the players giving their all. Unfortunately, there (are) is some horrible people out there that make social media a horrible place to be. It is unacceptable. Please don’t be like them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Maxwell’s RCB and Australian teammate Daniel Christian also alleged that his pregnant partner Jorgia Dunn was subjected to abuse on social media after he had an ordinary day at work for RCB. Christian scored only nine runs and went wicket-less with the ball, conceding 29 runs from 1.4 overs.

“Check out the comments section of my partner’s Instagram post. I didn’t have a great game tonight, but that’s sport. However please leave her out of it,” Christian wrote on Instagram.