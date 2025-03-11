Lucknow: India’s fastest bowler Mayank Yadav is unlikely to be available for Lucknow Super Giants’ first few games of the upcoming Indian Premier League as he is yet to be declared fit by the medical and sports science team at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.

Mayank, who made his T20I debut for India last year against Bangladesh, came into limelight for his scorching pace that touched nearly 97 miles per hour, hurrying batters for pace.

“Mayank is expected to get fit in some time but he might have to miss the first few games of the Indian Premier League. As of now it could be first two to three games. He has just started bowling at NCA and will slowly be building his load,” a BCCI source told