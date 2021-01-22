Mayurbhanj: Jashipur police claimed Friday to have solved the case regarding the murder of a person belonging to Jharkhand. The body of the deceased was fished out from a well in Mayurbhanj district. Two have been arrested for murder.

The accused have been identified as Bhola Murmu (20) and Sarat Murmu (21) and the deceased as Jaypal Hembram. Incidentally, Jaypal was the uncle of the two accused.

A body was found floating in an abandoned well at a place bordering Odisha and Jharkhand, near Jamnalia village under Raruan block in Mayurbhanj district January 15. However, as the well is located in a disputed area close to the borders of Odisha and Jharkhand, the police of the two states were initially reluctant to take up the case. Finally it was decided that the area comes under Jashipur police limits. Police then fished out the body and started an investigation.

Police after investigation found out that the deceased was a resident of Jharkhand. They then zeroed in on Bhola and Sarat, residents of a village on the Jharkhand side. After their arrest, the two confessed that they had killed Jaypal. After their arrest, they were produced in a local court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police said the accused duo had killed their uncle by strangulating over a past enmity. After killing him, they carried the body on a bicycle for nearly six kilometres to the Odisha. Then they had thrown the body into an abandoned well to avoid police investigation. However, all their efforts to nullify their criminal act have gone to waste.

PNN