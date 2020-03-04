Baripada: When Gudia was four years old, her parents abandoned her. However, she was rescued by police while wandering aimlessly in Bahalda area of Mayurbhanj.

She grew up in an orphanage, Sishu Jatna, and is now 19. The institution with help of the district administration did a noble work by arranging the marriage of Gudia with a youth, Benudhar Mohanty of Dhumkheti under Kaptipada block.

Her marriage was performed with traditional rituals at Radhamohan temple at Badabazar in Baripada, Tuesday.

The administration provided her Rs 50,000 under ‘Biju Sishu Surakhya Yojana’, various household articles, ‘mangalsutra’ (sacred necklace) and other jewellery items too. The staff of the orphanage, and district child protection cell, and many intellectuals were present in the marriage ceremony. Benudhar runs a grocery shop and owns a poultry farm.