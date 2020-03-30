Baripada: In a bid to ease heavy rush in vegetable markets in Baripada municipality areas which continue to witness congregations for purchase of essential commodities, the district administration launched home delivery service for vegetables from Monday.

The district administration held a discussion with ‘Mayurbhanj Fruits and Vegetables Farmers Producers’ to sell vegetables through home delivery system. It was decided that the vegetables will be sold by Mayurbhanj Fresh, managed by the company in order to enforce strict social distancing and to avoid crowding.

Mayurbhanj Fresh has arranged a special mobile van for the delivery of vegetables. The mobile van will reach each home of every ward. And this system will help denizens avail fresh vegetables at their homes at reasonable prices.

The district administration has also notified the name of the home delivery service provider and location of the outlets with its WhatApp phone number (Mob No: 9861509896).

PNN