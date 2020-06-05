Khunta: Alleging severe irregularities in paddy procurement at Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS) mandi of Bahanada under Khunta block in Mayurbhanj district, local paddy farmers have warned the district administration of agitation.

During a meeting with district collector Vineet Bhardwaj recently, the farmers demanded an inquiry into the irregularities and demanded appropriate action against wrongdoers. They warned of protests, if corrective measures are not taken.

According to a source, local farmers got digital tokens through text messages March 11 to stack their Kharif produce at LAMPS mandi. While managing director of the LAMPS Madhusmita Dey asked some of the farmers to drop paddy sacks March 11, she asked few others to do so March 17.

A total of 12 farmers brought 350 quintals of paddy on both days. Apart from this, it is said that many more farmers got tokens through their registered mobiles March 18. However, Dey allegedly disallowed the farmers to stack their produce and refused the previously permitted 12 farmers to bring paddy to the mandi any longer.

After repeated requests of the farmers, Dey said that the state government has already stopped procurement of Kharif paddy. If at all any farmer is keen to sale paddy at Rs 1,430 per quintal, she would arrange for further procurement and ask the millers to lift paddy.

This sparked resentment among the farmers and they accused Dey of irregularities.

On being contacted, Dey said, “The state government has stopped paddy procurement following COVID-19 outbreak and imposition of lockdown restrictions. On the other hand, Kharif paddy procurement target in Mayurbhanj district was fixed at 32,000 quintals this year. However, the government provided funds for 23,000 quintals”.

Bahanada LAMPS procured paddy accordingly and after promulgation of lockdown, fund of only 500 quintals was left. The allegations of irregularities and mismanagement are baseless, she added.