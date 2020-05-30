Bangiriposi: Hundreds of men and women beneficiaries in Mayurbhanj district gheraoed Bangiriposi block office and detained officials, protesting freeze in work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) Friday.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and released block officials. After block development officer (BDO) and assistant engineer committed in writing to resume work soon, the gherao was withdrawn.

The protesters belong to Joka Atanabeda village of Budhikhamari panchayat under this block, local police IIC Dayanidhi Das informed.

It is known that, a work order was issued in the name of Joka Atanabeda village coordinator Gobind Marandi vide office letter (No.-253, dtd.-19.12.2019), for the development of a playground at Barubeda near this village. Rs 5 lakh was sanctioned for the purpose. However, the work was ceased after few days of start.

Notably, the BDO was unaware as to why the work was stopped midway. The villagers including Gobinda Marandi, Mirja Murmu, Bhubana Soren, Lakshmi Hansda and Sukhia Tudu, have warned of resorting to agitations, if the work is stopped again in future.