Bahalda: Bahalda block in Mayurbhanj district reported its first coronavirus infected patient Saturday.

The patient is a 23 years old woman of Soso village. She is one among 13 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in the district Saturday.

According to an official at Bahalda block office, the woman fell sick and visited Bahalda community health centre May 9. The doctor there referred her to Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital. The doctors there again sent her to Karanjia government hospital where her swab sample was collected and sent for test. The report came out to be negative for COVID-19.

She then went to her parents’ house at Kulagi and stayed there for a few days before falling sick again. This time she was asked to visit SCB Medical College and Hospital where her swab was collected and tested. Saturday the report tested her positive for coronavirus infection.

What has been a cause of headache for the administration is that the woman has neither gone outside nor come in contact with any infected person. They are yet to find out how the woman has contracted the virus.

PNN