Cuttack: Police may seek the remand of Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer Bhimsen Tudu for further questioning in connection with the death of MBBS student Chandrika Hembram, Cuttack DCP Rishikesh Khilari said Saturday.

According to DCP Rishikesh Khilari. Preliminary findings suggest that Chandrika’s death “was linked to her relationship with Tudu.”

Police have reportedly arrested the OAS officer and lodged him at Baranga Police Station. Investigators have seized Tudu’s laptop and tablet as part of the probe. Information retrieved from WhatsApp is also being examined to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the case.

Police are continuing to analyse digital evidence and gather additional information as the investigation progresses.