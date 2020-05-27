Bhubaneswar: Several aggrieved MBBS students from the state have demanded cancellation of all under graduate (UG) examinations in the light of suspended classes and delay in examinations.

Many MBBS students from the state-run medical colleges told this correspondent that their classes have been suspended for nearly four months and there has been no clear information about the dates of their examinations.

Usually, the examinations are conducted around the end of first quarter of every year. However, due to Covid-19 challenges, the examinations have been suspended for indefinite period. The medical colleges on the other side tell their students that they are still waiting for a direction from the universities under which they are registered.

“We all are in dilemma. All top officials are passing the buck. There is no clarity on the exam dates and even classes which are important for preparing for the exam have gone for a toss. Our college authorities say they are yet to get any information from the universities for exam dates,” an MBBS from a state-run medical college told Orissa POST.

The aggrieved MBBS students have written to Governor Ganeshi Lal seeking his intervention into the matter now and demanded cancellation of all UG exams for MBBS students. The students said that the medical colleges, like those in other states, can conduct online classes but it would need state support.

“There were some efforts to start online classes in some medical colleges but there is no such platform which could accommodate 250 MBBS students and teacher at one place. Those who can accommodate such numbers charge money. We need government support for such online classes otherwise our classes will remain suspended for an indefinite period,” another MBBS student said.

The students have now put forth their demand in front of the state government to cancel the annual examinations for MBBS students and promote them on the basis of semester exams conducted by the colleges as an exception otherwise the students may miss one year which can also affect their prospects of appearing for PG examinations.

According to the medicos, if the classes remain suspended and exams are delayed they may miss out around 11 crucial PG examinations. While one single PG examination is conducted under NEET, some premier medical colleges likes AIIMS, PGI-Chandigarh and JIPMER (Tamil Nadu) conduct their own PG examination.

Manish Kumar, OP