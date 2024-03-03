New Delhi: The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 most valued firms climbed Rs65,302.5 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 663.35 points or 0.90 per cent, and the Nifty jumped 165.7 points or 0.74 per cent.

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.

From the top-10 pack, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the gainers, while Reliance Industries, Infosys and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) faced erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap).

The market valuation of TCS climbed Rs19,881.39 crore to Rs14,85,912.36 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs15,672.82 crore, taking its valuation to Rs7,60,481.54 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India jumped Rs12,182.1 crore to Rs6,89,917.13 crore, and that of HDFC Bank rallied Rs7,178.03 crore to Rs10,86,464.53 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever went up by Rs5,051.63 crore to Rs5,67,626.01 crore, and that of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs4,525.14 crore to Rs6,38,721.77 crore.

The valuation of ITC increased by Rs811.39 crore to Rs5,14,451.76 crore.

However, LIC’s mcap eroded by Rs19,892.12 crore to Rs6,54,763.76 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys declined by Rs9,048.17 crore to Rs6,86,997.15 crore, and that of Reliance Industries dipped Rs3,720.44 crore to Rs20,16,750.44 crore.

In the ranking of the most valued companies, Reliance Industries continued to lead the pack, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

PTI