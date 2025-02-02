New Delhi: The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms jumped Rs 1,83,322.54 crore last week, with Hindustan Unilever becoming the biggest gainer.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,315.5 points or 1.72 per cent, and the Nifty went up by 389.95 points or 1.68 per cent.

Equity markets were open Saturday due to the presentation of the Union Budget.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers from the top-10 pack, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel and Infosys suffered erosion from their valuation.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever surged Rs 32,471.36 crore to Rs 5,89,066.03 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 32,302.56 crore to Rs 8,86,247.75 crore in its valuation.

HDFC Bank’s mcap jumped Rs 30,822.71 crore to Rs 12,92,450.60 crore and that of ITC soared Rs 26,212.04 crore to Rs 5,78,604.05 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 25,373.2 crore to Rs 17,11,371.54 crore and that of State Bank of India rallied Rs 19,411.05 crore to Rs 6,83,715.14 crore.

LIC’s valuation went up by Rs 16,729.62 crore to Rs 5,36,201.68 crore.

However, the market valuation of TCS slumped Rs 28,058.27 crore to Rs 14,73,918.40 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel dropped Rs 11,211.96 crore to Rs 9,25,201.90 crore and that of Infosys declined Rs 9,653 crore to Rs 7,68,959.76 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and LIC.

PTI