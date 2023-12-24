New Delhi: The combined market valuation of three of the 10 most valued firms jumped Rs70,312.7 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest winner, amid volatile market conditions.

From the top 10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion to the tune of Rs68,783.2 crore.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 376.79 points or 0.52 per cent after a record-breaking rally.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs47,021.59 crore to Rs17,35,194.85 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added Rs12,241.37 crore, taking its valuation to Rs6,05,043.25 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation climbed Rs11,049.74 crore to Rs12,68,143.20 crore.

However, the market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank plummeted Rs30,235.29 crore to Rs6,97,095.53 crore.

The valuation of TCS eroded by Rs12,715.21 crore to Rs13,99,696.92 crore and that of State Bank of India declined by Rs10,486.42 crore to Rs5,68,185.42 crore.

The mcap of Infosys fell by Rs7,159.5 crore to Rs6,48,298.04 crore and that of ITC diminished by Rs3,991.36 crore to Rs5,67,645.03 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s valuation dipped Rs2,108.17 crore to Rs5,56,134.58 crore and that of LIC declined by Rs2,087.25 crore to Rs5,01,635.57 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, ITC, Airtel and Life Insurance Corporation of India.

