Kiev: American fast food giant McDonald’s wants to reopen some of its restaurants in Ukraine, despite the ongoing Russian war against Kiev.

“After lengthy consultations and discussions, we have a phased plan to resume operations at some restaurants in Kiev and western Ukraine,” the company said in a statement posted on Facebook Thursday.

It said work would be done in the coming months to restore supply chains and prepare restaurants that were closed at the start of the war February 24.

McDonald’s did not give an exact opening date.

The political leadership in Kiev reacted promptly to the news.

The head of the president’s office, Andriy Yermak, posted French fries and hamburger emojis on Twitter along with a Ukrainian flag.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the reopening plan a “political decision”, adding that millions of Ukrainians had been longing for Big Mac.

“These are jobs and taxes for the Ukrainian budget, the survival of our economy in times of Russian aggression,” he added.

After Russia launched its invasion February 24, many international companies had left the country.

McDonald’s has completely abandoned its business in neighbouring Russia.