Sambalpur: One and a half months after recovering a dead body from a pond bank near Sunapali village under Dhanupali police limits in Sambalpur district, the police cracked the case.

Informing about the investigation, Sambalpur SP Battula Gangadhar informed journalists at a press conference here Wednesday that the police have arrested two persons for their involvement in the crime. He said the accused duo had murdered one Md Aftar (45) for just Rs 90.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Munda (25) and Rakesh Khamari (30), residents of Dikshitpali area.

According to police, Ajay and Rakesh were returning home from Gengutipal, December 5. Md Aftar was also returning to his home along the same road.

At a secluded place, they stopped Md Aftar and asked him to give them some money for liquor. It was when he denied that they beat him up and forcibly took Rs 90 from his pant pocket and left the spot leaving Aftar injured.

As Aftar cried for help, they returned and attacked him with a brick on his head. It was when he dropped on the ground that they threw him on the pond bank and fled from the spot.

Next morning, local residents spotted the body and informed the police. On the basis of family members’ allegation, the police had registered a murder case (Case No- 492/20) and launched an investigation.

PNN