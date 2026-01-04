New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Sunday began a six-day visit to France and Luxembourg to hold talks on bilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

In Paris, he will be meeting the French leadership and will hold talks with Foreign Minister Jean Noel Barrot, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Jaishankar’s visit to France comes against the backdrop of growing global concerns over the US capturing Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a military operation.

The MEA said Jaishankar and Barrot will discuss the progress made under the India-France strategic partnership and matters of global importance.

The two ministers are also expected to prepare the ground for French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India next month to participate in the AI Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had co-chaired the AI Summit along with Macron in Paris last February.

The external affairs minister will also address the 31st edition of the French Ambassadors’ Conference, the MEA said on Jaishankar’s engagements in Paris.

Jaishankar will also be visiting Luxembourg, where he will hold discussions with Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and with other senior leaders.

Bettel is also the deputy prime minister.

In Luxembourg, Jaishankar will also interact with the members of the Indian community.