A person’s concept of smelling pleasant would be to fill every space with an exquisite canopy of delicate French perfume. It could mean not having unpleasant body odour after a long day at sweat-inducing work. Here’s how one can make the fragrance last day-long. Like it or not the ‘scent of a man or a woman’ goes a long way in defining his/her character.

Making the smell last

Even a small whiff of fragrance can go a long way in making you attractive. However, one needs to apply it correctly. When you apply it to your pulse spots, the aroma will naturally blend with your body chemistry.

Moisturize skin with lotions or creams

If the scent of your body lotion, cream, or oil is all you want, apply it to your skin shortly after you get out of shower after blotting off the extra water to make the scent last. When scented lotion, or any scented product, is put on a moist base, it lasts longer.

Shower and reach the right spots

Your body’s aroma has a lot to do with cleanliness, but it can also be influenced by heredity and even what you eat. There is nothing you can do about genetics. And you might not want to eliminate a lot of the items that generate odour, such as broccoli, garlic, and fish, because they’re tasty and nutritious. Cleanliness, on the other hand, is something you can regulate.

Use a deodorant or anti-perspirant

Keep a travel-size version of deodorant or anti-perspirant on hand for those stress-sweat days. To stay fresh on the go, carry individually wrapped wipes. Wearing polyester should be avoided as it harbours sweat and bacteria, resulting in unpleasant odour.