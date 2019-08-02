New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday ordered day-to-day hearing from August 6 of the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case after noting that mediation proceedings to resolve the dispute amicably have failed.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the report of the three member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, that its effort to find out an amicable resolution to the dispute have failed.

The bench said that in view of the development, the land dispute will be heard on day-to-day basis from August 6.

The mediation panel in its report submitted Thursday said the Hindu and the Muslim parties have not been able to find a solution to the vexatious dispute.

PTI