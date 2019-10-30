Sambalpur: A doctor has been accused of not taking the precautionary measures during operation of an HIV-infected patient in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla.

The matter came to light after a team of doctors visited the hospital. They later reported the matter to Dean & Principal Professor Braja Mohan Mishra after which the department was sealed Tuesday.

According to sources, an HIV-infected patient from Angul had been admitted in the hospital October 13 after meeting with an accident. Due to the damage in the facial bones in the accident, the Department of Dental Surgery was called for Intermaxillary fixation (IMF). The call was attended by Assistant Professor Dr Prashant Kumar Swain who said to bring the patient to the department’s Operation Theatre (OT) October 28.

During the operation, no special precaution had been taken into consideration given the patient’s condition. Further, many other patients were treated in the same OT on that day. After the operation was done, the patients were sent to the Department of ENT.

Meanwhile, Dr Swain alleged that it is a conspiracy against him. According to Dr Swain, as per general procedure the ward ticket of any patient should mention if he or she is HIV-infected or not.

But it was not mentioned in the ticket of the said patient nor had he received the ELISA test report that detects the antibodies. However, he conducted the surgery and after knowing about the HIV-infection, informed it to his authorities and took the post-exposure prophylaxis medicine for HIV.

PNN