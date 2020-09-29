Mumbai: Actress Meera Chopra stated Monday that people should trust the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They should let the probe agency do its job in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.

“It’s extremely difficult to investigate a case where most of the evidence is destroyed or not there coz of time lapse. We should trust #cbi nd let them do their job. Common sentiment of the nation is to get justice in #SSRDeathCase nd iam sure authorities cant ignore that sentiment (sic),” Meera tweeted from her verified account.

See link: https://twitter.com/MeerraChopra/status/1310537252724830208

Meera’s tweet comes at a time when Sushant’s fans are getting impatient while waiting for some solid information from the CBI. Many have said that the death case related to Sushant has taken a back seat due to the Bollywood drug scandal.

Alleging delay into the probe of Sushant’s death, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh sought to know Monday the status of the CBI probe, more than six weeks after it took up the investigation.

“We eagerly want to know… Even the people are now asking whether Sushant died by suicide or if he was murdered. We want the details of the CBI probe to come out,” Deshmukh told mediapersons.

Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had also tweeted from his unverified account Friday citing a delay in the CBI probe. “Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide,” Singh had tweeted.

Meera has acted in movies like Section 375 (2019) and Nastik (2020).