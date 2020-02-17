Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu’s little sister Shagun Pannu has been creating new waves on social media with her glamorous pictures. Actress Taapsee, who has worked in films like ‘Baby’, ‘Naam Shabana’, and ‘Pink’, is very close to her younger sister Shagun Pannu.

Talking about her sister’s entry into Bollywood, Taapsee said “Even though I haven’t gone through really bad things, as many have, this isn’t something I’d want my sister to go through. I love her most in the world. I am very possessive about her.”

She added, “It becomes easy for the younger sibling” to feel like a part of the industry, “because the elder one has already fought the battle, paved the way and the family is convinced ki ‘Ek ne kar liya, toh theek hai’. I didn’t tell my sister that ‘you shouldn’t come [into this acting industry]’, but yes, it was at the back of my head.”

Although, Shagun tries to stay away from limelight but her stunning pictures on Instagram are enough to prove that she is no less than a diva. Shagun Pannu is a social media freak and loves to travel. Shagun often gives us some major travel goals with her stunning vacation pictures. She is a wedding planner by profession and is very active in the field of modelling.

An epitome of grace, Shagun is truly an internet sensation.