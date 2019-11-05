Sajanagad: Balasore District Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty has convened a meeting for development of Panchalingeswar shrine as part of preparations for the tourist season.

Officials of the tourism department, members of the Panchalingeswar trust Board, Nilagiri MLA Sukant Nayak and people’s representatives discussed measures needed to put in place various facilities for tourists and devotees.

It was decided to renovate a guesthouse at the shrine while picnic spots in the area will be sanitised.

Besides, a temporary police beat house will be set up to conduct patrolling and to sort out parking issues.

Officials of the tourism department were advised to hasten the work of 33KV electricity structure, drinking water facility and new market complex at the shrine.