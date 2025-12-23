Bhubaneswar: After a gap of nine years, the 27th Board Meeting of the Odisha Water Supply & Sewerage Board (OWSSB) was held today under the chairmanship of Minister for Housing & Urban Development, Krushna Chandra Mohapatra.

The previous Board meeting of OWSSB was held in 2016.

The Board reviewed and ratified the payment of gratuity to three Daily Labour Roll (DLR) employees, and approved an enhancement of Rs 200 in the special incentive for DLRs working in OWSSB.

The Board has been reconstituted in October 2025 as part of the state government’s concerted efforts to revive, strengthen and enhance the institutional effectiveness of OWSSB in line with the growing urban water supply and sewerage management requirements of the State.

Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Usha Padhee, Vice-Chairperson of the Board, was present and led the detailed deliberations.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including the Additional Secretary, Finance-cum-Director, Institutional Finance, Chairpersons of Keonjhar and Dhenkanal Municipalities, the Managing Director, WATCO and Engineer-in-Chief, OWSSB as the Member Convenor.

Around 24 agenda items covering important administrative, financial and technical matters were discussed in detail and decisions were taken.

Other agenda items aimed at improving organisational efficiency and service delivery were also deliberated upon.

To address key administrative and technical issues in a comprehensive manner, the Board decided to constitute a committee which will examine the relevant proposals and submit its recommendations for further course of action.

The Board emphasized the importance of holding Board meetings on a regular basis to ensure effective governance, timely decision-making and improved overall functioning of OWSSB in the larger public interest.