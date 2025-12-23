Jharigaon: Farmers staged a blockade in three blocks of Nabarangpur district Monday to protest delays in opening of mandis, distress sale of paddy and maize, and a sharp cut in maize prices to Rs 600 per quintal.

The agitation led by the Chashi Mahasangh affected Jharigaon, Umerkote and Raighar blocks.

The outfit warned that the protest would continue for seven days unless the district administration intervenes and resolves the issues.

At Jharigaon bus stand, farmers staged a sit-in, displaying sacks of paddy and maize. Jharigaon tehsildar Sumant Kumar Patra reached the spot and held discussions with the protesters, urging them to withdraw the blockade.

However, the farmers said the agitation would be called off only after the district Collector personally assures a solution in writing. The Biju Janata Dal and the Congress extended support to the protest.

Leaders from both parties joined the sit-in alongside farmers.

Jharigaon, Umerkote and Raighar account for a major share of maize cultivation in Nabarangpur district.

Farmers alleged that the government maize mandis have not been opened yet, forcing them to sell produce at distress prices.

While maize fetched between Rs 2,300 and Rs 2,400 per quintal around this time last year, prices in Odisha have dropped to about Rs 1,800 per quintal, despite the Centre fixing the minimum support price at Rs 2,400.

Farmers said they are incurring losses of Rs 500 to Rs 600 per quintal. They also alleged that the state’s Chief Minister’s maize mission has not been implemented effectively in the area.

Paddy procurement has also been delayed this year, with no targets issued so far as agreements with millers are yet to be finalised.

Farmers warned that if the issues are not addressed immediately, the agitation would be intensified across the district.