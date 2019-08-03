Jajpur: Mega water projects launched in 2011-12 to irrigate farmlands in the district have not taken off so far. In 2011, the government launched Mega Water Projects in the district and had announced nine projects to irrigate 12,800 hectares.

According to the scheme the nine Mega Water Projects will be constructed on rivers Kelua, Birupa, Tantighai, Dudhei and Kharasrota to irrigate 12,800 hectares in Badachana, Bari, Dharmasala, Jajpur and Rasulpur blocks.

The projects had spread cheer among locals. But the slow progress has now led to dissatisfaction.

A farmer said, “We could not start kharif paddy farming so far due to lack of water. We are waiting for the project to become functional since years.”

Expressing anguish another farmer of Bari block said, “The project is being delayed due to the negligence of officials. At least we will be able to cultivate one crop in kharif if the project becomes functional.”

According to farmers the big pipes lying on their fields are creating problems in carrying out farming.

Locals blamed official apathy, land acquisition delays and callousness of the elected representatives for the delay in executing the project.

Sources said this year the blocks received only 183.66 mm of rain which is less that 48 per cent of the required rain.

When Mega Water Project’s Executive Engineer Sunil Rout was asked about this, he said the construction of the Mega Water Project will be over in five to six months.

