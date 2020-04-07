Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, at present detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), was shifted from a make-shift jail to her residence, officials said here Tuesday.

The order to shift the 60-year-old Mufti, who was initially put under preventive custody August 5 last year and later booked under the stringent PSA February 6, was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Home department.

The order stated that she was being shifted from a subsidiary jail at Maulana Azad Road to “Fairview Gupkar Road” which is her official residence.

Before shifting her, the government accorded status of subsidiary jail to her official residence with immediate effect, it said.

