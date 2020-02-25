New Delhi: US First Lady Melania Trump attended Tuesday a ‘Happiness Class’ at a south Delhi government school and said she was inspired by the curriculum. She said that the curriculum has set a ‘healthy and positive’ example for educators.

Excited students dressed in traditional attire welcomed Melania as she arrived at the ‘Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School’ in Moti Bagh.

The school was decked up with floral garlands and motifs to welcome the US First Lady. Floral rangolis were also drawn at multiple places in the school. A student band welcomed the First Lady by playing bagpipes. She took a tour of the school and visited a reading room as well as an activity room for kintergarden students. She also saw a yoga session and interacted with students.

Addressing the students, Melania thanked the administration for welcoming her. “Thank you for welcoming me. This is my first visit to India. People here are so welcoming and kind,” she said. She pointed out that it is ‘very inspiring’ that students begin their day by practicing mindfulness and connecting with nature. “A healthy, positive example has been set for educators to ensure a promising future,” added Melania.

Melania was cheered by students who waved Indian and American flags and was presented a handmade gift and Madhubani paintings before she left.

Earlier, when she arrived at the school, lensmen scurried to get a perfect shot. The children welcomed the First Lady by applying ‘teeka’ on her forehead. She was also handed over a bouquet after which she lit the ceremonial lamp.

Ahead of her arrival, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted to welcome her.

“@FLOTUS will attend happiness class in our school today. Great day for our teachers, students and Delhiites. For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. Am happy that she will take back the message of happiness from our school,” Kejriwal said.

The children were dressed in bright-coloured sarees and traditional attire like ‘ghagra-choli’ to welcome Melania Trump. Some of them were carrying bagpipes and other musical instruments.

Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were to welcome Melania at the school and brief her about rationale behind introduction of the ‘Happiness Classes’ as well as the Delhi government’s overall reform initiatives in the education sector but the US embassy had later communicated to the city administration that their names do not figure in the list of invitees for the event.

