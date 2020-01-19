Bhubaneswar: Eminent Indian classical singer Sunanda Patnaik, who had carved a special identity in Odia music world, passed away on Sunday following a prolonged illness, family sources said.She was 85.

Popularly known as ‘Guguma’, Patnaik was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata where she breathed her last Sunday morning, the sources said.

Daughter of legendary Odia poet Baikunthanath Patnaik, the veteran singer was born November 7, 1934, and started her career in singing at the All India Radio, Cuttack in 1948 at the age of 14.

A host of distinguished dignitaries including Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Petroleum and

Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have condoled the demise of the renowned singer.

Hailing her as a tall figure in the world of Indian music, the chief minister said she dedicated herself to music all through her life and her contributions will keep her immortal. “In the demise of this great artist, a bright light in the world of Indian culture has gone out,” the chief minister said in a message.