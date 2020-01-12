BHUBANESWAR: Meritorious candidates of Bhaskar (M.Mus.) and Visharad (B.Mus.) of the sessions 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 were awarded medals and diplomas in the subjects of classical music, dances and fine arts at Pracheen Kala Kendra convocation held here Sunday.Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and Padma Vibhushan Raghunath Mahapatra graced the occasion as Guests of Honor. Eminent musicologist Kirtan Narayan Padhi delivered the keynote address.”

He appreciated the remarkable efforts of the center for the promotion of Indian art and culture. He felt that this would be an innovative avenue to popularise Hindustani classical music among the new generation.

The convocation began with a brief introduction of center’s activities in the field of art and culture followed by the welcome address of secretary Sajal Koser.

It concluded with medals and diplomas of Sangeet Bhaskar & Visharad Final being presented to students by the dignitaries.

On the eve of cultural programme, the centre also felicitated renowned journalist Himanshu Khatua.An inter centre cultural competition was also conducted by the center where students from across Odisha participated. Winners of the competition were also prized with mementos on the occasion.

Guru Mahaprasad Kar gave the cultural evening a fitting opening with ­­­­­­­­­­­­­–Nakarare Rama followed by Mana. It received a rousing reception from the audience.

He was well accompanied by Narendra Mahapatra (Harmonium) and Dushmanta Parida(Tabla) .

After his melodic performance Guru Meera Das took centre stage and opened up the recital with invocation to Lord Jagannath.