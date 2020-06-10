There are many such customs in the world that people cannot even imagine. One such tradition is to have two wives. Yes, there is a village in our country where every single man has to have two marriages. People of this village are compelled to do so. However, the story behind this is quite interesting.

Derasar is a small village in Barmer district of Rajasthan. Only 70 Muslim families reside in this village, but the tradition of marriage in this village is unique. Actually, every man has to marry twice here.

Although marrying more than once is quite a common in Muslim community, this is not the reason behind men of Derasar village marrying twice.

After the first marriage in this village, people get the groom married for the second time too. Villagers alleged that no one has ever had a child in this village from the first marriage. Therefore, the groom’s second marriage is common here.

The villagers believe that they get children from the second wife. The people of this village refer to this tradition as the grace of God. The special thing is that the first wife has no problem in this village with her husband’s second marriage. Both wives live with each other in harmony without any hiccups.

However, there are some people in this village, who did not have second marriage and they have no children till date. This tradition is quite old and is going on still today.

Another weird reason to marry twice is that women have to walk over five kilometres to bring water for their household. A woman cannot travel so much after getting pregnant, so the man marries another girl.